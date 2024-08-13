Farmers assured of payment within 48 hrs

Rajamahendravaram: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has assured farmers that the State government will ensure payments are deposited within 48 hours for grain sold during the kharif season.

He said Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) will be upgraded to Rythu Sahaya Kendras (RSKs) with expanded services to support farmers better. He said that ease of doing business will be provided to farmers also along with businessmen.

The Minister participated in the disbursement of grain purchase payments, which had been pending from the previous government to farmers in the combined West Godavari district on Monday in Eluru. He announced that the State government is committed to supporting farmers by purchasing paddy and ensuring that every grain is bought.

Manohar highlighted that the government has cleared the Rs 1,674 crore grain purchase arrears left unpaid by the previous YSRCP government.

The Minister also announced new initiatives to support farmers, including providing tarpaulins at 50 per cent subsidy and issuing identity cards to tenant farmers. Additionally, the government will pay crop insurance premiums for farmers.

He criticised the previous government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy for driving the Civil Supplies Corporation into debts of Rs 40,550 crore.

MP Putta Mahesh Yadav, MLAs Badeti Radhakrishna, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, Kamineni Srinivas, Bolisetti Srinivas, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Chirri Balaraju, Roshan Kumar and ZP Chairperson Ganta Padmasree participated.

Later, Minister Manohar visited the Konaseema district, where he was warmly received by Jana Sena, TDP and BJP activists, as well as local farmers.

He was welcomed by MLAs Bandaru Satyananda Rao (Kothapeta), Giddi Satyanarayana (P Gannavaram), Deva Varaprasad (Razole), Vegulla Jogeswara Rao (Mandapeta), Jana Sena leaders Bandaru Srinivas, Vegulla Leelakrishna and Polisetti Chandrasekhar. The Minister visited Ravulapalem, Kothapeta, Avidi and Mukkamala in the Konaseema district.