Farmers assured to give MSP for jowar

Nandyal: The government has approved procurement of 30,000 tonnes of sorghum (jowar) in Nandyal district at minimum support price (MSP), Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan announced. He chaired a review meeting with officials concerned on sorghum procurement at the Collectorate on Saturday.

The Joint Collector stated that out of the sanctioned 30,000 tonnes, only 5,000 metric tonnes have been procured so far, adding that there is still scope to procure additional 25,000 tonnes.

He instructed the officials to inform farmers that sorghum should be brought for unloading only after scheduling through agricultural staff at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs).

Sorghum brought without prior scheduling will not be procured, he cautioned.

Vishnu Charan emphasised that every farmer must bring essential documents - Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and land passbook - while coming for procurement. These documents should be submitted to the designated agency to facilitate generation of an online truck sheet, he directed. He advised farmers not to bring their produce to the procurement godowns and wait unnecessarily for two to three days.

He reassured farmers that there is no need for apprehension, and clarified that all sorghum meeting FAQ (Fair Average Quality) standards will be procured without fail.