Farmers, backbone of YSRCP: Peddireddi

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the welfare of farmers and introduced several schemes for their financial empowerment.

The farmers are highly regarded as the backbone of YSRCP government right from the beginning, he stated.

Participating in YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan programme held at Nagaiah Kalakhethram on Thursday, the minister enlisted the achievements of YSRCP government in the last four years. In Chittoor district, over 2,27,010 farmers have received Rs 170 crore towards YSR Rythu Bharosa in which Rs 7,500 was credited into the bank accounts of famers.

He said that Rythu Bharosa Kendrams were playing crucial role in attending the requirements of farmers and assured that all effective measures have been initiated to provide both drinking and irrigated water diverting water from HNSS.

District Collector S Shanmohan, MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, ZP Vice-Chairman Ramya, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DFO Chaithanya Kumar Reddy, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, District Agriculture Officer Murali Krishna and DRO Renuka were present.