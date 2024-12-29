  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Farmers decry collection of excess paddy by millers

Farmers decry collection of excess paddy by millers
x
Highlights

Farmers are alleging that rice millers are continuing to collector 12 kg excess paddy on various pretexts in the kharif season. According to farmers of Sompeta

Srikakulam: Farmers are alleging that rice millers are continuing to collector 12 kg excess paddy on various pretexts in the kharif season. According to farmers of Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Vajrapukotturu, Pathapatnam, Meliaputti and other mandals, millers are procuring 92 kg paddy from them instead of 80 kg per bag but paying only minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government, i.e. Rs 1,856 for Grade-A variety and Rs1,840 per common variety.

In addition, millers are also collecting Rs 20 as labour charges for loading and unloading and another Rs 150 for transport charges for single tractor load of paddy bags from the farmers even though the government is crediting the amount into millers’ accounts.

Farmers are also alleging that millers are using their own machines to measure moisture percentage and cheating farmers on the pretext that moisture percentage is high and demanding more paddy from farmers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick