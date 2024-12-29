Farmers decry collection of excess paddy by millers

Srikakulam: Farmers are alleging that rice millers are continuing to collector 12 kg excess paddy on various pretexts in the kharif season. According to farmers of Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Vajrapukotturu, Pathapatnam, Meliaputti and other mandals, millers are procuring 92 kg paddy from them instead of 80 kg per bag but paying only minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government, i.e. Rs 1,856 for Grade-A variety and Rs1,840 per common variety.

In addition, millers are also collecting Rs 20 as labour charges for loading and unloading and another Rs 150 for transport charges for single tractor load of paddy bags from the farmers even though the government is crediting the amount into millers’ accounts.

Farmers are also alleging that millers are using their own machines to measure moisture percentage and cheating farmers on the pretext that moisture percentage is high and demanding more paddy from farmers.