Fusion flavours: Chicken cornetto & avocado dhokla duo

These two inventive small bites bring together the warmth of North Indian flavours and the freshness of modern fusion cooking. The Chicken Changezi Cornetto delivers smoky, creamy indulgence in a crisp warqi shell, while the Avocado Dhokla Toast adds a light, tangy, and refreshing balance. Together, they create a playful duo perfect for hosting, sharing, and impressing with every bite.

Chicken Changezi

Cornetto

For the Cornet Shell

1) Warqi/Varqi Paratha dough - 400 g

2) Melted ghee or butter – as required for brushing

3) Stainless steel cone moulds – 8–10 nos.

For Chicken Changezi Filling

1) Chicken tikka – 300 g, cut into small bite cubes

2) Onion paste – ½ cup

3) Tomato puree – ½ cup

4) Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp

5) Hung curd – 2 tbsp

6) Fresh cream – 1½ tbsp

7) Ghee – 1½ tbsp

8) Kasuri methi – ½ tsp

9) Garam masala – ¼ tsp

10) Red chilli powder – ½ tsp (adjust as needed)

11) Turmeric – ¼ tsp

12) Coriander powder – ½ tsp

13) Salt – to taste

14) Charcoal for dhungar (optional but recommended)

For Garnish

1) Micro herbs

2) Pickled Shallots

3) Mint Mayonnaise

METHOD

1. Prepare the Varqi Cornets

1. Roll out thin sheets of warqi paratha dough. Cut into long 1–1.5 inch wide strips. Brush cone mould with light ghee.

2. Wrap dough spirally from bottom up, overlapping slightly to avoid gaps. Brush top lightly with ghee for crisp flakes. Bake at 190°C for 10–12 min or until golden & crisp. Cool slightly, remove from moulds carefully.

Tip for flakiness : Chill the wrapped cones for 5–7 min before baking.

Chicken Changezi Filling

1. Heat ghee in a pan, add ginger-garlic paste, sauté till fragrant. Add onion paste & cook till light brown.

2. Add tomato puree, spices (turmeric, red chilli, coriander powder, salt). Cook till ghee separates. Add chicken tikka cubes cook covered till tender.

3. Add hung curd + cream + kasuri methi + garam masala.

4. Optional: place a hot coal with ghee in the pan and cover for 1 min for dhungar(smoke) aroma.

Assembly

1. Ensure cornet shells are crisp and warm. Drizzle Mint Mayonnaise

2. Fill with Chicken Changezi, garnish with micro herbs &pickle shallot petals.

Avocado Dhokla Toast

For Dhokla Base

1) Gram flour (besan) – 1 cup

2) Semolina (fine) – 2 tbsp (optional for slight body)

3) Curd – ½ cup

4) Water – as required for pouring consistency

5) Ginger-green chilli paste – 1 tsp

6) Turmeric – ¼ tsp

7) Sugar – ½ tsp

8) Lemon juice – 1 tsp

9) Baking soda or eno fruit salt – ½ tsp

10) Salt – to taste

11) Oil – for greasing

Liquid Soaking Tempering

1) Water – ½ cup

2) Sugar – 1 tbsp

3) Salt – a pinch

4) Lemon juice – 1½ tsp

5) Mustard seeds – ½ tsp

6) Curry leaves – 6–8

7) Green chilli slit – 1

8) Oil – 1 tsp

Guacamole

1) Ripe avocado – 1 large

2) Red onion – 1 tbsp, fine chopped

3) Tomato (seedless) – 1 tbsp, fine diced

4) Coriander – 1 tbsp, chopped

5) Green chilli – ½ small, finely chopped

6) Lemon juice – 1½ tsp

7) Salt – to taste

8) Roasted cumin powder – a pinch

For Assembly

1) Tamarind chutney – 3–4 tbsp

2) Pumpkin seeds – 2 tbsp, toasted

3) Feta cheese – 2 tbsp, crumbled

4) Pickled shallots – as needed

(Shallots in vinegar + pinch sugar + salt, rested 15–20 mins)

METHOD

Steam the Dhokla

1. Mix besan, semolina, curd, water, turmeric, sugar, green chilli-ginger paste & salt into a smooth batter. Rest 10 minutes.

2. Add baking soda/eno just before steaming, mix gently. Pour in greased tray & steam for 12–15 mins till springy.

3. Cool slightly & cut into

rectangles toast-size squares.

Toasting

1) Heat a grill pan / tawa with a little oil.

2) Toast dhokla pieces until golden, crisp edges form like bread toast.

Soaking / Liquid Pour

1. Heat oil, add mustard seeds → crackle. Add curry leaves + green chilli. Add water, sugar, salt & lemon — bring to light boil.

2. Pour warm tempering over toasted dhokla so it soaks but stays structured.

(The key texture: crisp base + soft juicy centre)

Assemble

1. Place soaked toasted dhokla on plate.

2. Spoon a thin layer of tamarind chutney.

3. Spread Indian guacamole generously.

4. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds + feta crumb.

5. Finish with pickled shallots for acidity

- Anardana