Farmers demand permanent tahsildar in Alur mandal

Alur (Kurnool): Residents and farmers in Alur mandal in the district are facing a lot of problems at the tahsildar's office as there is no permanent tahsildar posted after the transfer of tahsildar Hussain Sabheb on the charges of corruption seven months ago.

Even the deputy tahsildar Vijay has also gone on long leave due to political pressure mounted by various party leaders. A Revenue Officer (RI) and two to three Village Revenue Officers (VROs) are discharging responsibilities in the office. The RI and VROs are also not attending to the office as they are busy with the government assigned land resurvey works.

The district administration on learning about the importance of tahsildar at Alur mandal office, has posted Mallikarjuna as in-charge tahsildar. In fact, Mallikarjuna is a regular tahsildar of Halaharvi mandal office. As Halaharvi is bigger mandal than Alur, Mallikarjuna could not attend office at least once in a week.

The Alur mandal is the home town of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram. Hundreds of farmers and people visit the office every day and return after waiting till evening. The people are demanding the officials concerned to depute a regular tahsildar to Alur mandal office. One Mukkanna, a resident of Molagavalli village, told The Hans India that he has been coming to the office for the last three months to get pattadar passbook which were distributed to his sons.

The tahsildar was never seen in the chair a day in the last three months. He questioned why the government is not posting a regular tahsildar instead of posting in-charges. Krishnudu, a resident of Kurukunda village in the mandal and a physically challenged person says the government has recently stopped giving pension to him on the charges of having 22 acres of land.

He said the fact is that he does not have a cent of land. To rectify the error, I went to the office but the tahsildar was not seen, Krishnudu said and added that he has been getting pension from the age of 10 years and now he is 37-year-old. He demanded the government to either rectify the error or sanction the pension or accord pattadar passbook to the shown land of 22 acres.

Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) Alur taluka general secretary Manohar Yadav said if the government could not post a tahsildar to Alur then it would be better to remove the office. The people and farmers of the surrounding villages are however taking a lot of pain to come daily to the office and later after knowing the situation they were visiting Kurnool collector's office and stay there till their work was done.

He said it is very unfortunate that the home constituency of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram lacking a regular tahsildar. He demanded the government at least now post a regular tahsildar to resolve the problems of the people.