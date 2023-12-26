  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Farmers demand water release to KC canal

Farmers staging a protest near Thudicherla KC canal link channel on Monday
x

Farmers staging a protest near Thudicherla KC canal link channel on Monday

Highlights

Farmers of several villages in Gadivemula mandal of Nandyal district staged a protest near Thudicherla KC Canal link channel on Monday, demanding the government to release water.

Gadivemula (Nandyal district): Farmers of several villages in Gadivemula mandal of Nandyal district staged a protest near Thudicherla KC Canal link channel on Monday, demanding the government to release water.

The farmers said that the standing crops in Bilakala Gudur, Vasala, Maddur, Velpanur and other villages were withering due to lack of water in KC canal. They alleged that the officials of Irrigation department, though well aware of the withering of the crops, stopped water supply

to the canal.

The farmers lamented that the entire crops completely dry if they are not watered two to three times a day, which will incur huge loss for them. They demanded the government to immediately release water to the KC canal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X