Farmers demand water release to KC canal

Gadivemula (Nandyal district): Farmers of several villages in Gadivemula mandal of Nandyal district staged a protest near Thudicherla KC Canal link channel on Monday, demanding the government to release water.

The farmers said that the standing crops in Bilakala Gudur, Vasala, Maddur, Velpanur and other villages were withering due to lack of water in KC canal. They alleged that the officials of Irrigation department, though well aware of the withering of the crops, stopped water supply

to the canal.

The farmers lamented that the entire crops completely dry if they are not watered two to three times a day, which will incur huge loss for them. They demanded the government to immediately release water to the KC canal.