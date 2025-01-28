Farmers dispose of paddy to local traders

Srikakulam : Farmers are selling their paddy to local traders as the procurement process is not helpful to them in the district. Paddy output in the district this year is expected to be 8.05 lakh metric tonne.

Of it, more than 80,000 metric tonnes paddy is exempted from procurement as it is used for consumption as foodgrain. In the wake of hurdles created by millers in the name of quality and moisture content, farmers are disposing of their produce to local traders. The traders are sending paddy through tractors and lorries to nearest rice mills in the name of farmers. Farmers are fearing to approach millers directly as the millers are habituated to harass farmers in the name of quality.

Government fixed Rs 2,320 for a quintal of paddy for Grade-A variety and Rs 2,300 for common variety as minimum support price (MSP). For 80 kg Grade-A variety, the price fixed is Rs 1,856 and for common variety, it is Rs 1,840. But millers are not paying the MSP and not following the quality norms at field level. As a result, farmers are selling their produce to local traders at Rs 1,600 for 80 kg paddy bags irrespective of variety. Farmers are feeling that selling paddy to traders is easy since they need not to put up with harassment of millers. Farmers are not organised as millers who have a union. Officials concerned are not able to take action against millers as the millers are allegedly having political background.