Farmers fall victim to cyber fraud through APK files: CI Jayanna issues warning

Pattikonda (Kurnool): Cybercriminals have launched a new wave of fraud by luring citizens—particularly farmers—into downloading malicious “APK files” (Android Application Package files). Pattikonda Circle Inspector (CI) Jayanna cautioned that unsuspecting farmers are being cheated through fake links disguised as government schemes, refund updates, and agricultural benefits. Once these files are installed, fraudsters gain full control over the victims’ mobile phones, leading to severe financial losses.

According to Jayanna, fraudsters are targeting farmers by circulating attractive messages through WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram. Many of these links appear in the name of PM Kisan benefits, urgent document verifications, delivery updates, and digital KYC requests. Believing them to be genuine, some farmers unknowingly download APK files. The malicious apps then seek multiple permissions such as access to SMS, contacts, call logs, storage, and notifications. Granting these allows cybercriminals to steal personal data, bank details, and even OTPs linked to financial transactions.

CI Jayanna warned that in several cases, hackers have misused this access to withdraw money from bank accounts and misuse private information. Farmers, online shoppers, the elderly, and students are increasingly becoming soft targets due to limited awareness of such scams. In certain instances, criminals have even accessed phone cameras and microphones to collect private visuals for blackmail.

The police appealed to farmers and the public not to download apps from unknown links or share OTPs with strangers. Only applications from the official Play Store should be trusted. Any suspicious apps must be uninstalled immediately. Victims of cyber fraud are advised to dial the cybercrime helpline 1930 or lodge complaints at the nearest police station. CI Jayanna underlined that in today’s digital age, “Alertness is the only shield against cyber theft.”