Ramadan 2026: Ramadan Observances Continue with Discipline and Devotion

The sacred month of Ramadan, also known as Ramazan, is a period of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community bonding for Muslims around the world. Fasting from dawn to sunset forms the core of this holy month, and maintaining punctuality in observing Sehri and Iftar is considered essential. As the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the timings for beginning and ending the daily fast change slightly each day.

On February 26, 2026, devotees across India will once again rise before dawn for Sehri and gather at sunset to break their fast with Iftar. These moments are not only about abstaining from food and water but also about prayer, gratitude, and strengthening faith.

Understanding Sehri and Iftar

Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr prayer and the start of the fast. It is typically a light yet nourishing meal designed to sustain the body throughout the day. After sunset, Muslims break their fast with Iftar, marking the end of the day’s Roza. Traditionally, the fast is opened with dates and water, followed by fruits and a balanced meal.

Both Sehri and Iftar are deeply spiritual occasions. Families often come together to share meals, and mosques witness gatherings for collective prayers. The precise observance of these timings reflects the discipline and devotion that define Ramadan.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 26, 2026

Due to geographical differences, sunrise and sunset times vary across cities, leading to changes in fasting hours. Below are the updated Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities on February 26:

Delhi: Sehri – 05:31 AM | Iftar – 06:19 PM

Bangalore: Sehri – 05:26 AM | Iftar – 06:28 PM

Hyderabad: Sehri – 05:36 AM | Iftar – 06:27 PM

Mumbai: Sehri – 05:46 AM | Iftar – 06:44 PM

Lucknow: Sehri – 05:16 AM | Iftar – 06:05 PM

Chennai: Sehri – 05:15 AM | Iftar – 06:18 PM

Kolkata: Sehri – 04:46 AM | Iftar – 05:38 PM

Devotees are encouraged to double-check local mosque announcements, as minor variations may occur based on moon sighting calculations and regional practices.

The Spiritual Essence of Fasting

Fasting during Ramadan goes beyond refraining from food and drink. It is a time to practice patience, charity, and empathy toward those in need. Many people dedicate additional hours to prayer, reading the Quran, and performing acts of kindness. The daily routine of waking before dawn and waiting until sunset reinforces discipline and gratitude.

Communities across India witness a special vibrancy during this month. Markets bustle with shoppers purchasing dates, fruits, and ingredients for evening meals. Streets near mosques light up as families prepare to break their fast together.

A Month of Reflection and Togetherness

Ramadan fosters unity and compassion. The shared experience of fasting creates a strong sense of belonging among families and neighbours. Evening Iftar gatherings often extend beyond households, with community members inviting others to join their meals.

As February 26 unfolds, Muslims observing Roza will continue their spiritual journey with commitment and faith. Following accurate Sehri and Iftar timings ensures that prayers and fasting rituals are observed correctly, preserving the sanctity of this holy month.

May this Ramadan bring peace, prosperity, and renewed strength to all who observe it.