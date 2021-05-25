Farmers harvest 4Lakh Metric Tons paddy in East Godaveri says Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha

Kakinada: Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Tuesday assured that the government would provide minimum support price (MSP) to paddy.

Speaking to the media here, he informed that the farmers have harvested 4 lakh metric tonnes of MTU 3626 (Bonda) variety of paddy in the district. He said that the government is providing MSP (per quintal Rs 1,888 and per 75 kg Rs 1,868). He suggested the farmers to contact the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) immediately in case of any doubt.

He said that the process of procuring paddy at MSP for Rabi season from farmers is going on smoothly and a total of 375 paddy purchasing centres have been functioning in all the divisions in the district.

He claimed that the district administration has succeeded in avoiding distress sale by the farmers. He said that the commission agents were spreading rumours and misleading the farmers to sell their produce at lower price. He urged the farmers not to believe in such false propaganda by brokers or middlemen.

He revealed that 865 RBKs and 400 rice mills have been connected with the paddy purchasing centers in the district. He said that the money would be deposited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) accounts of the farmers and the suffering of the middlemen would be avoided.

He said that farmers' registration, MSP, grain quality standards and other information can be found through the RBKs. Village agricultural assistants will be available at the field level. Regarding paddy procurement, Control Room No 8886613611 has been set up in the district.