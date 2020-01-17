Farmers of Amaravati will benefit more in the three capitals proposal: Satyanarayana

Amaravati: The High Power Committee has suggested chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go ahead with the three capitals proposal to ensure decentralised development, in its meeting with CM on Friday at Tadepalli in Guntur district. So far, the High Power Committee held three meetings and this was the fourth meeting. The CM participated in the fourth and last meeting of the HPC.

After attending the meeting, minister for urban development Botcha Satyanarayana said that the CM directed them to give the highest priority to farmers who gave lands for the construction of the capital here. He said that all the promises given by the government to farmers will be honoured and even more benefits will be offered to them.

He urged the farmers not to fall in the trap of opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu who has been misleading them. He added that the government will construct all the ongoing projects as required and the existing buildings will be put in use. He criticised that then TDP government didn't conduct the all-party meeting before finalising Amaravati as capital.

The high-power committee discussed issues such as the regional disparities right from independence and post bifurcation effects on the state, said Satyanarayana.

He said the comprehensive development of the state as per the aspirations of the people was the crux of the recommendations made by the committee would be presented in the Cabinet meeting.

In reply to a question, the minister said the problems of the farmers of the capital region had also come up for discussion in the committee meetings and suitable recommendations made on the issue. He added that the High Power Committee made recommendations to do justice to the farmers as never done by the previous governments.

While reacting to a question as to when the executive capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam, the minister said a decision would be taken after a detailed discussion in the forthcoming Assembly session.

With reference to grievances from the farmers of the capital region not being received by the government website, the minister said such lapses were discussed with the officials concerned and it was found that there could be some delays in the reception but ultimately it was all meant to do justice to the farmers.

The minister said that the Chief Minister had suggested some recommendations to benefit Amaravati farmers. He said that various issues would be discussed in the upcoming three-day Assembly session. The farmers would be benefited more than what they have been promised by the previous government, he said. The Amaravati will be developed along with all the thirteen districts, he added.

He asked farmers to withdraw protests and believe in government. He questioned where the donations collected by Chandrababu Naidu were gone.

He said that all such activities by the opposition parties were for their political existence and the YSRCP would not mind about parties alliances.