Farmers panic over death of three calves in West Godavari, suspects tiger has entered the village

The people in West Godavari district are trembling with fear of tigers. In the villages near the forest area, a series of calves are dying leaving people in panic. With the death of two calves in three days in a row, people suspect that it was tiger killing cows.



Going into the details, on the night of the 24th of this month, an unidentified animal killed and ate part of a calf tied up in a farmer's farm in Gunnampalli, Dwarka Thirumala Mandal. The next morning the farmer went to the farm and found calf carcasses, traces resembling tiger footprints in the area. On the night of the 25th, an unidentified animal killed another calf at a farm in Narayanapuram suburb near Gunnampalli and ate some of its flesh.



The farmer who went to the farm in the morning pushed the dead calf aside and left. The same night again the unidentified animal ate some more body part of the calf which had been thrown aside. Farmers found traces of a tiger-like animal roaming the area. This alerted the surrounding farmers. Currently people in the area are worried about the tiger. They are worried about not being able to go to the fields at night and protect their livestock.