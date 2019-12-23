Farmers protest against three capitals continue in Krishnayapalem, security tightened at CM camp office in Tadepalli

Guntur: It seems the stir on the idea of floating three capitals in the state of Andhra Pradesh with the farmer's protests. The agitation on the nave of saving Amaravati has continued on Monday. The Farmer holds protests on the Krishnayapalem village road and the people have launched a program called Vanta-Varpu cooking food on the road to mount pressure on the government to continue capital at Amaravati.

They said infrastructure was already developed at Amaravati and there is no need to shift executive and judiciary from here. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government. The police swung into action and tried to stop their protest. When the police rushed to spot, tension prevailed.

On the other hand, as protests geared up, the police imposed restrictions in Amaravati villages. They are not allowing the public to enter into these villages to ensure no mob gathered. On the other hand, the security tightened at CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy camp office in Tadepalli.