Farmer's son from Nellore bags a job with whooping package Rs. 1.2 crore

A farmer's son got a job with a huge package of Rs. 1.2 crore per year. Going into the details, Venkatasai Reddy the son of couple Eega Muralimanohar Reddy and Lakshmidevi of Old Jangalapalli of Atmakuru Mandal in Nellore District has excelled in studies got good marks in academics.

While studying ECE in IIT Kharagpur, Saikrishna Reddy got 92% marks bagged a job in the Intel organization. He got a job with a package of Rs 1.2 crore per year in the campus selection held recently in Kharagpur IIT. The parents were overjoyed when their son got a job with a huge package.

The locals congratulated Saikrishna Reddy for achieving his goals and getting a job.