Farmers sow paddy directly due to water shortage

Srikakulam : To overcome water shortage caused by deficit rainfall, paddy farmers are adopting direct sowing method instead of transplantation method. In transplantation mode, preparing paddy nurseries is the first step which after plant is grown to certain extent, it is transplanted in the field. But this method needs good water level in the field.

As per kharif schedule, paddy transplantation works are required to finish by last week of July. Normal period of paddy crop is 140 days and it reaches harvesting stage by December second week. But due to deficit rainfall in some mandals, kharif time-table was disturbed this year and cultivation works are getting delayed by 20 days. To save the time, paddy farmers have adopted direct sowing method in several mandals.

But in the wake of adverse climate, paddy nurseries and direct sowing fields are also drying up in several mandals and farmers have lost hopes on their survival.



In these conditions, contingency plan is required to educate farmers on cultivation of short duration paddy varieties like Sri-Druthi-1121, Tarangini-1156 and Samba-RNR-15048. These verities can be harvested in 120 days maximum. Agriculture department officials are creating awareness among farmers on the short duration crops.

