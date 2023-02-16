Farmers urge officials to protect crops from pigs

Bandi Atmakur (Nandyal): Farmers in Bandi Atmakur mandal in Nandyal district has urged the officials concerned to save their crops from being damaged by the pigs. With that demand, the farmers submitted a representation to the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Vasu Deva Gupta and MPP Devareddy Chinna Sanjeeva Reddy to take steps to catch the pigs on Wednesday.

According to the farmers, the pig rearers are abandoning the stray animals on the roads instead of keeping them in a fence. Due to this the stray animals are roaming freely in the residential streets and at the surroundings of hotels. In recent times, the pigs are venturing into the paddy fields, stated the farmers. After venturing, the pigs not only eat the yield but also destroying the entire crop. In fact, the pigs have made the paddy fields a safe shelter for sleeping. When the farmers taken this issue to the notice of the officials concerned, they are least bothered to initiate action.

The farmers said that the paddy was at the harvesting stage. At this juncture, if the pigs destroy the crop, then they would face huge loss. They urged the officials to take steps to catch the pigs and save the paddy from being damaged. The MPDO and MPP assured the famers that they will take necessary steps and catch the pigs as early as possible.