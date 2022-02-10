Father dies after rescuing son from drowning in Mothugudem waterfalls in East Godavari

In a tragic incident, a father, who rescued his son from drowning, could not get himself out of the waterfall died in Chintoor of East Godavari. Going into the details, Bhadradri Kakkirala Purushotham of Damma Peta in Kottagudem district was killed in an accident at Mothugudem on Wednesday. He runs several businesses, including a petrol station in Aswaraopet and was married 18 years ago to Santoshini of Narayanapuram, Aswaraopet Mandal. They have 12 and 10 year old sons Dileep and Deepak.



As wednesday was the couple's wedding day and the family went on a picnic to a waterfall near Mothugudem in the Chintoor mandal. The eldest son is drowning while they are having fun under the waterfall. Purushotham descended into the stream and rescued his son and in the process he washed away by a stream of water. The wife and sons screamed for help as they saw Purushotham being washed away in the stream of water.

Upon learning of the information, the locals searched for two hours and brought back the body of Purushottam, who had fallen into the valley. The body was shifted to Chintoor Hospital for postmortem by Motugudem sub inspector Sattibabu, who registered the case. Tragedy struck Damma Peta and Aswaraopet with the death of Purushotham.