Father dies in front of his son as tractor hits bike in Chittoor district

Valmikipuram: In a tragic incident, one killed, other sustained serious injuries and a child escaped unhurt in a road accident as tractor collided with a bike This accident has taken place at a local bypass road on Thursday.

Going into details, Reddy Basha of Valmikipuram village has got his two daughters married to a brothers Bawajan (24) and Chand Basha (22), a native of Basinikonda village in Madanapalle Mandal of Chittoor district.

After the wedding, both brothers moved Valmikipuram along with their families and uses to work in a lorry shed in Madanapalle. As usual, they started to work on the bike along with Chand basha's second son Syed Mohammed who is two-year-old on Thursday morning.

While they reached the halfway, the bike collided with a tractor-trolley. With the impact of the collision, Chand Basha died on the spot and Bawajan sustained severe injuries. while 10-year-old Syed Mohammed escaped unhurt.

The injured was rushed to Madanapalle government hospital. After the first aid, he was shifted to Chennai as the condition was critical. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and took the tractor driver into their custody and investigating further.