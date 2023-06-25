  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Father kills alcohol addicted son in Srisailam

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

A father killed his son in Velugodu of Srisailam constituency for not mending his ways despite reprimanding several times.

A father killed his son in Velugodu of Srisailam constituency for not mending his ways despite reprimanding several times.

The deceased identified as Ramakrishna was addicted to alcohol and often use to harass his parents. Father Narayana who was fed up killed his son by hitting him on the head with a stick.

The police who reached the spot registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X