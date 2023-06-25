Live
Father kills alcohol addicted son in Srisailam
A father killed his son in Velugodu of Srisailam constituency for not mending his ways despite reprimanding several times.
The deceased identified as Ramakrishna was addicted to alcohol and often use to harass his parents. Father Narayana who was fed up killed his son by hitting him on the head with a stick.
The police who reached the spot registered a case and are investigating.
