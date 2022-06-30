Father, son died at a road accident in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Two persons died on the spot at a road accident that occurred near Pyalakurthy village under Kodumur police station limits on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Qasim (75) and his son Hussain (36), both residents of Hyderabad.

According to information, the father and son were heading to Pathikonda from Hyderabad in a car. When they reached Pyalakurthy village the car hit a stationed lorry from the rear end. In the incident the father and son died on the spot.

The police on learning about the incident rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Kurnool government general hospital for conducting postmortem. The police have taken up investigation after filing a case under relevant sections. More details are yet to reveal by the police department personnel.