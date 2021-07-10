Father thrashes two daughters in Vizianagaram, one dies

Vizianagaram: A man banged his two daughters against the wall at Jodimamidivalasa under Salur Mandal in Vizianagaram district following a fight with his wife. The man's two-year-old daughter Pranavi died on the spot and his elder daughter suffered injuries.

The police said that the man was upset for not having a boy child. As per the information, K Prasad and Lakshmi of Jodimamidi valasa are agriculture workers and they have two girl children -- Siri (5) and Pranavi (2). Prasad is addicted to alcohol and has been harassing his wife Lakshmi for not giving birth to boy child.

On Saturday morning, he again had an argunment with his wife and banged the two girls to a cement platform. Pranavi who injured seriously died on the spot and the elder one sustained minor injuries. The locals caught him and tied legs and hands with rope and informed the police. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.