FDP on ‘AI innovations in data science’ held
Focusing on ‘AI innovations in data science and computer vision’, a faculty development programme (FDP) was organised here on Monday.
The programme was designed to cover emerging domains such as generative AI, explainable AI, and AI applications in computer vision, with an emphasis on real-world use-cases and interdisciplinary applications.
In his address at the inaugural session, expert in machine learning algorithms, control systems, and digital signal processing, Prof J Ravi Kumar from NIT Warangal stressed on the urgent need for academia to integrate AI and Machine Learning (AIML) into mainstream curriculum, foster cross-disciplinary research and prepare students for a data-driven and AI-powered future.
Organised by GITAM in collaboration with the Electronics and ICT Academy and NIT Warangal, the FDP, the event, was aimed at equipping faculty, researchers and industry professionals with a deep understanding of both foundational and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. It was held under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Key contributions to the FDP came from G Lakshmeeswari, head of the department of computer science engineering, and K Naveen Kumar, head of AI and data science.
Both highlighted the importance of faculty engagement in understanding and exploring new frontiers in AI.
FDP coordinator M Rajamani shared that the programme focused on technical training, encouraging collaborative discussions on the current landscape and future directions of AI in sectors like healthcare, education and manufacturing.