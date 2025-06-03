Live
FDP on cyber security for faculty, researchers, professionals
Visakhapatnam: To equip institution’s faculty, researchers and industry professionals with advanced knowledge and tools to combat rising cyber threats, a faculty development programme (FDP) on cyber security was held here on Monday. Organised jointly by GITAM and CDAC, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) located in Hyderabad is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The C-DAC centre head CHAS Murthy and noted cyber security expert Sarat Chandra Babu attended as resource persons and emphasised the urgent need for educational institutions to lead the charge in cyber security preparedness and human resource development.
The experts briefed about current vulnerabilities, AI-driven cyber threats and the growing importance of securing digital infrastructures. They said that under the national Information Security Education and Awareness framework, the programme aims to bridge the knowledge gap between evolving threats and institutional readiness.
The institution’s School of Computer Science and Engineering dean S. Arun Kumar reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to enhancing digital resilience and fostering academic-industry collaboration in cyber security.
The School of Technology director K. Nagendra Prasad mentioned that the FDP represents the institution’s continued dedication to academic excellence and national digital empowerment, creating a skilled workforce ready to tackle tomorrow’s cyber challenges.
The six day FDP features a well-curated line-up of expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative discussions on emerging cybersecurity trends, including topics like IoT security, vulnerability exploitation, the MITRE ATT&CK framework and real-world defence strategies.