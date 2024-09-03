Fear of floods looms large over Tirupati

Tirupati: In the backdrop of devastating floods in Vijayawada, anxiety is mounting among residents of Tirupati as memories of past flooding incidents, some of the worst seen in the last 50 years, continue to haunt the community.

Tirupati’s geographical location at the base of the Seshachalam Hills makes it particularly susceptible to flooding. Heavy rains during the monsoon season send torrents of water rushing down from the hills, overwhelming the city’s drainage systems.

Waterfalls such as Kapila Theertham and Malvadigundam along with some other waterfalls in the 7-kilometre forested area contribute to the flood threat. This water ultimately heads towards Swarnamukhi river. However, rapid urban development and unauthorised encroachments have obstructed natural drainage channels, increasing the risk of severe flooding.

Residents and experts argue that government neglect is a major factor behind Tirupati’s vulnerability. Promises from both the YSRCP and the TDP governments have yet to translate into effective flood control measures. Urban growth has often come at the expense of natural water bodies, many of which have been filled in or encroached upon to make way for development.

In response to severe flooding in past years, the former TDP government initiated a project in 2015 to build drainage canals to divert floodwaters into nearby lakes like Vinayaksagar, Pancheruvu, Mangalam and Chennayagunta. Plans also included constructing 12 culverts along the Tirupati-Karakambadi road. However, this project was halted midway due to the Indian Science Congress event held in Tirupati in 2017 and the initiative remains incomplete.

The narrowing of key water channels further illustrates Tirupati’s flooding vulnerability. The Malvadigundam waterfall, which starts with a width of 20-30 feet, narrows to just 5-10 feet as it enters the city, causing overflowing into low-lying areas. Similar issues exist with the Kapila Theertham canal, leading to frequent flooding in adjacent neighbourhoods.

In 2023, local authorities, including the then MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, sought to address these flooding concerns. The State government allocated Rs 189 crore for a canal restoration project, but progress has been slow, leaving residents worried ahead of the rainy season.

Many people point their fingers towards Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) for permitting unchecked urban growth, which has compromised the city’s drainage system. Historical lakes and ponds like Pedda Cheruvu and Peruru have been filled to accommodate government offices and residential complexes. A 50-acre pond in Thummalagunta village was even converted into a cricket stadium, highlighting the prioritisation of development over environmental sustainability.

Experts warn that unless immediate action is taken to restore the city’s drainage systems and preserve its natural water bodies, Tirupati could face a flood disaster similar to those in Vijayawada which was never expected by many. They emphasise the need for comprehensive urban planning that prioritises sustainable development and flood management. The Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited should also play a pivotal role in addressing this major problem before the situation goes out of hand.