Feed mixing plant to be ready by Dec: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Friday inspected the Feed Mixing Plant and Ghee production unit under construction at the SV Goshala in Tirupati.

Earlier, he also inspected the Goshala and the enclosure where the desi breeds viz. Kankrej, Gir, Sahiwal which were brought from Northern states sheltered and also the bovines from Punganur and Ongole breeds in the state. The TTD is focussing on protection and promotion of desi breeds in a big way. He also enquired with officials on steps being taken up for the upkeep of various species of cows in Goshala and suggestions for better maintenance of Goshala and care of various species of

desi cows. The EO also suggested the provision of pleasant music and supply of quality feed and water in the cowsheds. Of the 18 sheds designed, four sheds were completed and the rest of 14 sheds are underway in Goshala. The feed mixing plant will be operational by December, EO said adding that it would help TTD reduce its expenses on feed which is now purchased from outside. He instructed officials to organise and keep the environment clean and pleasant to attract visitors. The EO said TTD has acquired 100 special desi breeds of the 600 needed for the provision of ghee for conducting Deeparadhana and daily naivedyam in Tirumala temple.

He said TTD was striving to get the remaining animals through donations from philanthropists across the country to increase ghee and milk production to meet the Tirumala temple requirements. The EO also directed officials to take steps to procure internships for students of SV Veterinary University and colleges at the SV Goshala for the enhancement of their hands-on experience. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy and SV Veterinary University Extension Director Dr Venkata Naidu were present.