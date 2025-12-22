Free Spectacles to Students with Vision Impairment - DMHO Dr. K. Ravikumar

Nagar Kurnool: Eye examinations are being conducted for students studying from Class 6 to Class 10 in government high schools and residential schools across Nagar Kurnool district. Identified vision problems will be treated and free spectacles will be provided, said District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar. He instructed RBSK doctors and ophthalmic staff to ensure effective implementation of the programme.

On Monday, Dr. Ravikumar inaugurated an eye screening camp for girl students at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Residential School, Uyyalawada, Nagar Kurnool Mandal. As per the State Government’s directions, eye check-ups will be conducted for all 53,504 students studying in 332 government and residential high schools in the district, to be completed by February 2026, the DMHO said.

Addressing the students, Dr. Ravikumar said, “Among all the senses, vision is the most important.” He noted that undetected vision problems can negatively affect students’ academic performance and urged students to report any eye-related issues to the medical officers during the camps.

He advised students to consume Vitamin A–rich foods such as spinach, drumstick leaves, curry leaves, carrots, other vegetables, and fruits to maintain good eye health. Students were also cautioned to be careful while playing, avoid injuries from sharp objects, and seek immediate medical attention if any foreign object enters the eye, instead of rubbing it.

Dr. Ravikumar informed that free spectacles will be distributed in March to students diagnosed with vision defects.

The programme was attended by School Principal Navaneetha, RBSK doctors Dr. Abhishek and Dr. Mahathi, ophthalmic staff Venkataswamy, Kotra Balaji, Bawandla Venkatesh, Pharmacy Officer Vinod, ANM Soumya, teachers, and students.