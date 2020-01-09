Festive look prevailed at Amma Vodi launch program in Kadapa

Kadapa: Festive look prevailed in the state government's prestigious Jagananna Ammavadi programme as people in all constituencies actively participated in their respected areas thronged to the event.

Deputy chief minister Amzadh Basha in Kadapa city, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy at Pulivendula, MLA's M. Mallikarjuna Reddy, R. Siva Prasad Reddy, S. Raghuram Reddy, G. Srikanth Reddy have formally launched the programme at their respective constituencies on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering after launching the programme at Municipal Urdu high school deputy chief minister Amzadh Basha has said that despite government has been facing severe financial hurdles but chief minister is committed of his promise in extending financial support to the mothers under Jaganna Ammavadi Scheme.

The deputy chief minister disclosed that a total of 43 lakh mothers has benefitted Rs 6,450 crores under this scheme. He said during Praja Sankalpa Yatra YS Jagan Mohan Reddy noticed how mothers are suffering from financial hurdles for sending their children to the schools as he assured extending financial help to them in the interest of their children. He urged the mothers to send their children regularly the schools as from next year government make compulsory 75 per cent attendance to own the Jagananna Ammavadi Scheme.

The deputy chief minister said that in view of reducing drop out percentage in government schools, the chief minister is keen on promoting qualitative education equally to corporate private schools by spending Rs 18,000 crores in 47,000 government schools across the state in coming 3 years.

Joint collector Siva Reddy said that as many as 2,07, 705 mothers were benefited Rs 41.55crores in Kadapa mandal under Jaganna Ammavadi scheme. Social Welfare DD Saraswathi, intermediate RIO K. Ravi, BC Welfare Officer M. Venkataiah and others were present.