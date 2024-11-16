FiberNet to provide 50 lakh cable connections

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State FiberNnet Limited (APSFL) will provide 50 lakh cable connections in the next two years, said G V Reddy, who took charge as the chairman of APSFL here on Friday.

Thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari for reposing faith in him and entrusting him the responsibility of heading the APSFL, Reddy said that so far there are only six lakh cable connections and it is high time it is popularised.

It is the brainchild of Chandrababu Naidu and was established in 2014, he recalled, stating that he would strive to take it closer to people giving a tough fight to private service providers.

When it was introduced in 2014 many households took connections. However, due to the indifference of the previous government many people switched over to private connections.

At a time, work from home had become norm, net connection is very important for every household and FiberNet provides internet, phone and cable with full quality. He will focus on improving the quality of FiberNet connection.

R&B minister BC Janardhana Reddy, MLAs Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, Gali Bhanuprakash, B N Vijay Kumar, Nallamalli Ramakrishna Reddy, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Kondru Muralimohan, 20-point committee chairman Lanka Dinakar, Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya, TDP official spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Paturi Nagabhushanam and others participated.