Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency

Nellore: The fight for Nellore rural constituency is going to be a fierce one in the 2024 Assembly elections between YSRCP and TDP. While YSRCP is likely to field Adala Prabhakara Reddy, the TDP would be fielding Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy who sometime back left the YSRCP and migrated to the TDP.

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has the image of being a hard worker and straight forward politician and had represented Nellore rural constituency twice as the YSRCP candidate defeating BJP nominee Sannapu Reddy with a majority of 25,653 votes in 2014 and TDP nominee Shaik Abdul Aziz by a margin of 20,776 votes in 2019. The septuagenarian Adala is a senior politician who made his debut in politics by winning election from Allur Assembly constituency (now merged in Kavali Assembly constituency) on the TDP ticket against Congress nominee Kotamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy in 1999 general elections and became Minister for Housing.

Later, he joined the Congress party by quitting TDP and contested from Sarvepalli constituency and won against senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy twice in 2004 and 2009 with a majority of 7,625 votes (2004) and 10,284 votes (2009).

After 2009 elections, he again went back to the TDP and contested Nellore MP seat on the same party ticket. But he was defeated by YSRCP candidate Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy with the margin of 14,478 votes.

Adala continued in the TDP until 2019 elections and jumped over to the YSRCP after TDP had announced his name as the party candidate for Nellore Assembly constituency. In 2019 elections, he contested for Lok Sabha from Nellore and defeated TDP candidate Beeda Masthan Rao by a margin of 1,48,571 votes. Subsequently, Masthan Rao also joined the YSRCP and he was nominated by the party leadership to the Rajya Sabha.

Again Adala is in the fray as YSRCP candidate from Nellore rural constituency while Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is trying for a hat-trick in 2024 elections.