Fight against Covid can be won through self-confidence, patience

Chittoor: PVLN Prasad a retired bank manager residing at Krishnapuram Colony here is a role model to win over the battle against Covid -19 in an ideal and exceptional method.



Prasad lived with his wife who is a charted accountant in a private institution while their lone son is working in Mumbai. Prasad always believes in social service, following which he used to take part in public debates and appealed people to follow Covid regulations strictly.

Unfortunately, two months ago he tested positive for corona virus and opted to home isolation.

Despite taking all the possible medical care, his condition failed to improve. Following which he was admitted to a private hospital where he was given the costliest treatment. Astonishing even that did not work for the 68 years-age-old and he returned for home isolation again.

"Luckily, I had thorough knowledge in respect of merits and demerits of Covid management. As soon as I returned home, I asked my wife to stay in a separate room instructing strictly not to enter my room. During my home isolation I used to practice meditation for hours together, take fruits lavishly along with nuts and dry fruits. I used to walk four or five Kms per day," she shared.

Furthermore, he used to take bath with very hot water thrice a day. And, did breathing exercise and spent at least an hour under the hot sun. He tested negative after 25 days long battle against Covid disaster.

Prasad's Covid journey was not less than a roller coaster ride but he won through it with strong will power, self-control, service mind and applying the given gifts of nature. After recovery Prasad kicked off his social service again, in which he counselled public to be very cautious about Covid and explained the techniques to combat the virus.

"Covid -19 is hundred percent recoverable. Don't panic, fight against the pandemic with strong will power and self-restrictions. Apply indigenous ways and means," Prasad said.