Fighter cocks from Prakasam district give tough challenge to opponents

Markapuram: The cocks reared in Prakasam district are giving a tough fight in the arenas in Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, Kurnool, Chittoor, Nalgonda and Nagar Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where cockfights are being conducted almost throughout the year, not only during Sankranti season.



Though the authorities are trying to stop cockfights in the name of prevention of gambling, people in many areas in the Telugu States Telangana are secretly continuing the sport. Some of the players are buying cocks from the farm of Lokasani Nagireddy, who was excelled in rearing cocks for the last five years.

L Nagireddy started cock rearing business near Neelampati Ammavari temple on Dornala to Srisailam road about five years ago, by bringing chicks from various farms in Bhimavaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Hyderabad and other States. After learning about the best varieties of birds and their rearing, he started breeding at his farm with the best quality hens and cocks.

Sharing his experience as a breeder of fighter cocks, Nagireddy said that rearing the cocks with quality feed and training makes them win many fights. He informed that he used to sell chicks of one-day age at Rs 1,500 each, while 8-month-old cock at Rs 25,000. Broiler feed will be given to the chicks up to 15 days of age, and diet will be changed to navadhanyalu, millets and dry prawns mixed with eggs to the young and elder cocks. He said the punters, who purchase cocks from him, will prepare them for a minimum of 41 days with special feed and training to fight in the arena at the age of 13 to 15 months.

Cocks at Nagireddy Cock Farm in Dornala

Responding to the question as to why Nagireddy Cock Farm became so popular in Dornala, he said most of his customers are repetitive and they are referring his name to others. He thanked his customers from various places like Kakani, Narasarao Pet, Vinukonda, Machilipatnam, Porumamilla, Muchumarri, Srisailam, Atmakuru, Bandi Atmakuru, Achampet, Mannanuru where cockfights are regular. He said, "My customers told me that they are busy with cockfights whenever police are busy with other duties like VIP visits and will bet from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh on the fights.".

