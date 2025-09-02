Fill OMR sheets carefully, APPSC cautions aspirants

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) secretary P Rajababu on Monday advised candidates appearing for recruitment exams to fill their OMR sheets with utmost care, stressing that even minor mistakes in the examination hall could jeopardise their future.

Addressing the media at the APPSC office, he cautioned that errors such as overwriting, using whiteners, or scratching answers would render the OMR sheets invalid, as they would be treated as tampered documents.

The secretary noted that a large number of candidates were making mistakes while filling OMR sheets and reiterated that only black or blue pens should be used. He reminded aspirants that the upcoming Forest Beat Officer, Assistant Beat Officer, and Forest Section Officer examinations scheduled for September 7 would carry a negative marking of one-third for every wrong answer, and urged candidates to answer carefully. Question papers will be issued in different series (A, B, C, D), he added.

Rajababu further explained that while the commission was committed to conducting examinations transparently and releasing results on time, several results were being delayed due to pending court cases.

Results of the Deputy Executive Officer (DyEO), Forest Range Officer (FRO), and certain Pollution Control Board examinations could not be declared until related disputes over qualifications and reservations were resolved. Similarly, results of Group-1 and Group-2 examinations would be announced only after the courts settled ongoing litigation.

The said revealed that APPSC had so far issued notifications to fill around 1,600 posts, and another 16 notifications would be released by the end of this month. He clarified that despite false information circulating on social media, the commission was committed to fair and transparent valuation and would announce results only after legal hurdles were cleared.

He also pointed out that results for some posts, though ready, could not be published due to disputes relating to women’s horizontal reservation.

APPSC additional secretary I N Murthy and joint secretaries K V Prasad and G K Prasoon were also present at the press meet.