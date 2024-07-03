Fill up 2,700 vacancies in LIC, demand employees

Kadapa: Union division secretary Alavalapati Raghunatha Reddy has demanded the immediate release of a recruitment notification to fill 2,700 job vacancies across the country in the LIC.

Speaking at a protest in front of the local divisional office, he highlighted the burden on existing staff and the need to recruit more staff to enhance policy services.

Despite regular recruitment at the officer level, the neglect and discrimination in recruiting 3rd and 4th class staff is concerning, he said. He also urged official recognition of the All India Insurance Employees Association, which represents 80% of the staff.

A memorandum was submitted to senior divisional manager GKRV Ravikumar and sent to the LIC Chairperson.

Earlier, as part of the union’s 74th anniversary celebrations, division president Avadhanam Srinivas hoisted the union flag. Office services manager Satya Prasad and women’s convener Amina Parveen administering the oath.Union leaders Akbar Basha, Sudhakar, Shankar Rao, Warijathamma, Raju, Ayyavaru Reddy, Nazir, Kumar, Leelalakshmi, Jayachandra and Appayya participated.