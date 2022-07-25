Film distributors, exhibitors to hold key meet today

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over fall in revenue with the release of movies in OTT, exhibitors and distributors in the State are planning to chalk out a programme to protect the interests of film industry. As part of it, the exhibitors and distributors led by Telugu film chamber are going to meet in Vijayawada on Monday. While the exhibitors and distributors are claiming that they are losing revenue due to release of new movies on OTT platforms, some movie analysts opine that increase in production cost of movies and consequent increase in ticket price was discouraging cinema lovers from watching movies in theatres by paying high price.

With more concentration on production of Pan India movies and high budget movies, the cost of production has been going up and the exhibitors are forced to increase the ticket price resulting in drop in collection at theatres. As the number of low budget movies is going down, cine goers are said to be deprived of watching movies at low ticket price at theatres which is also contributing to drop in collections at theatres.

Taking into consideration all these factors, the exhibitors, distributors and producers are planning to discuss on how to reduce the cost of production for survival of film industry.

Besides the State government is also insisting on online ticket system and the case is pending in the High Court and it is scheduled for hearing on July 27.

According to official sources, the State government has been giving several incentives to promote film industry in the State including government subsidy for films produced in the State, collecting no charges for shooting in the State and return of GST for movies produced in the State. An official stated that recently a low budget film got national award.

He said the producers should concentrate on producing low budget films too to bring down the production costs and make the entertainment affordable for all sections of people. He said a film industry-friendly atmosphere was prevailing in the state and the film industry should utilise the opportunity to produce good films.