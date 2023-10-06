Final written test for SI posts to be held on Oct 14-15

Vijayawada: Final examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors’ posts (civil and APSP) will be held on October 14 and 15 in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool districts. Police Recruitment Board is conducting the final examination and notification was issued in November 2022 for filling the vacant posts.

The written examination consists of four papers, two papers in descriptive mode and two papers in objective type, for which all candidates have to appear on October 14 from 10 am to 1 pm (Paper I descriptive) and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (Paper II descriptive) and again on October 15 from 10 am to 1 pm (Paper III objective) and from 2.30 to 5.30 pm (Paper IV objective).

A total of 31,193 candidates are qualified for the final examination for 411 posts of SIs Among the qualified candidates’ men are 27,590 and women are 3,603.

The highest number of candidates will attend the examination at Vizag with 11,365 and the least number of 4,162 candidates will appear from Eluru.

Police Recruitment Board, in a press release on Thursday, said candidates can download their hall tickets from 11 am between October 6 and 12 from the website slprb.ap.gov.in .

In case of any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, the candidates may contact helpline No.9441450639 or 9100203323 or send email to [email protected] . The physical measurement test and physical efficiency test for above mentioned posts were already conducted from August 25 to September 25 at Vizag, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool. Now, the final examination will be held in the same cities.