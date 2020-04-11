Finally disinfectant tunnel comes up at Vizag Rythu Bazaar

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited disinfectant tunnel has finally made its presence at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College grounds, a temporary Rythu Bazaar, to cater to the needs of the consumers in times of lockdown.



This is the first such facility arranged in Visakhapatnam after Vizianagaram and Srikakulam launched a similar setup in their respective districts. With the registration of coronavirus positive cases witnessing an ascending trend in Visakhapatnam, pandemic containment measures such as this will certainly play a role.

Joint Collector L Shiva Shankar told The Hans India that NGO representatives were coming forward to set up disinfectant tunnels in the district. "Apart from the one at Bullayya College, another six will established in a phased manner in areas including MVP Colony, Gopalapatnam, Pedagantyada, VUDA Colony and Gnanapuram, each at a cost of Rs.1.32 lakh to Rs.1.50 lakh."

Vidhatha Foundation and Zeeneth Engineers are coming forward to extend financial assistance to the facility in the district.

The Hans India impact It may be recalled that The Hans India, Visakhapatnam, reported 'Vizag also needs a disinfectant tunnel to prevent spread of virus' on April 6 when the facility was launched in Vizianagaram. The report focused on how social distancing went for a toss at Rythu Bazaars as many queued up to take home vegetables. Five days down the line, Visakhapatnam got a similar tunnel.

Meanwhile, many made a request to the concerned authorities to set up disinfectant tunnels as the count of corona positive cases reached 20 in the district.

In addition, the railway authorities of the Waltair Division are making efforts to set up department-wise tunnels as a part of the containment measure. Similar facilities have also been installed at Diesel Loco Shed and later at Divisional Railway Manager office. This apart, a tunnel has also been set up at the BHPV.

However, more disinfectant tunnels are required in the city where heavy movement is registered.