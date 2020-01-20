Finance Minister addresses assembly on three capital bill, says the state is in debt, can't build Amaravati

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy who introduced the three capital bill in the house has fumed at Chandrababu Naidu's government for setting up Narayana Committee for capital. At the same time, the Sivaramakrishna Committee was on tour in the state for identifying the capital. "The previous government criticized Sivaramakrishna Committee Report appointed by the Central Government after the partition of Andhra Pradesh," Buggana asserted.

Addressing the launch of the Decentralization Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy gave a lengthy speech on the decentralization. The minister said it was decided that decentralization of development should be done only after considering the reports of all the committees on the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Unlike the previous government, the president government has appointed PhD qualified officials as members of the committee.

Speaking about the bill, the minister asserted that AP's income was low and in debts after bifurcation. "With regular floods in the state, Amaravati would sink; hence we are decentralizing the development so that people from far off areas need not come to Amravati. All three committees have concluded that there are backward districts in AP," Buggana Rajendranath said.

"Chandrababu Naidu enticed the public with graphics for five years and left the state with 3 lakh crore debt," FM opined.