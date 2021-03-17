Finish poll process, focus on vaccination, CM Jagan to officials

Amaravati: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's admonition over the vaccine wastage and his reference to poor planning of vaccination programme in Andhra Pradesh Telangana and UP, Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the remaining six days of the MPTC/ZPTC elections process quickly to stay focused on tackling Covid-19 here on Wednesday.

Reviewing on Covid-19 vaccination, the Chief Minister said that the current electoral process has its effect on vaccination programme, as the workforce had been pressed into election duty.

He said that the vaccination process will be put on a fast pace after the completion of MPTC and ZPTC polls, as there are only six days left in the election process. With the increasing number of cases, the Chief Minister emphasised that the ZPTC and MPTC elections need to completed at the earliest possible, else it would turn out difficult to conduct tests, make containment zones in the areas where the virus is spreading.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to report the current scenario to the Governor and High Court on behalf of the government, to process the ZPTC and MPTC polls at the earliest. In view of public health and the growing number of cases across the country, taking up vaccination is the need of the hour and upon completion of elections, the government will have a chance to focus on vaccination, he added.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to include village secretariats as a unit in the massive vaccination drive and focus on completing the vaccination for those under the purview of each village/ward secretariat to reach the target. He stated that vaccines should be given immediately to those above 45 years of age, suffering from chronic diseases, along with senior citizens who are aged above 60 years. Rather than treating those infected with the virus, the focus should be on preventative measures against the virus, said the Chief Minister.

He directed the authorities to come forward with a comprehensive action plan on vaccination and also the possible ways to increase the number of Covid tests. Officials have been directed to take appropriate steps to ensure that all Covid tests are fully tested by RTPCR.

Minister for medical and health A Kali Krishna Srinivas, minister for home M Sucharitha, chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP D Gautam Sawang and other officials were present at the meeting.