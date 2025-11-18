  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Fire and safety service to meet industry needs

  • Created On:  18 Nov 2025 8:04 AM IST
Fire and safety service to meet industry needs
X

IIFSE officials launching new fire and security services in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Visakhapatnam: Institute of Industrial Fire and Safety Engineering (IIFSE) Group founder Srinu Mahanti highlighted that the new fire and safety service aims to address industry needs by providing cutting-edge fire and security solutions.

Launching fire and security services in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he mentioned that they have been designed to meet international standards, incorporating advanced technologies.

With over 15 years of experience in fire safety, the IIFSE is now expanding into security services.

Tags

IIFSEFire SafetySecurity ServicesVisakhapatnamAdvanced TechnologiesIndustry Needs

    More Update

    Latest News

    More

    Q2 GDP likely to be around 7.5 pc on festive demand boost : SBI Research

    Q2 GDP likely to be around 7.5 pc on festive demand boost : SBI Research

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X