Fire and safety service to meet industry needs

Visakhapatnam: Institute of Industrial Fire and Safety Engineering (IIFSE) Group founder Srinu Mahanti highlighted that the new fire and safety service aims to address industry needs by providing cutting-edge fire and security solutions.

Launching fire and security services in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he mentioned that they have been designed to meet international standards, incorporating advanced technologies.

With over 15 years of experience in fire safety, the IIFSE is now expanding into security services.