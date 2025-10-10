Live
Fire breaks out at a factory in Prakasam District
A significant fire broke out today at the tobacco factory in Singarayakonda mandal, Prakasam district, engulfing the surrounding areas in thick smoke. Local residents, alarmed by the smoke emanating from the factory in the early hours, promptly alerted the police and fire brigade.
Fire brigade personnel arrived swiftly on the scene and are currently working to control the rapidly spreading blaze. The recent tobacco harvest has left a substantial stockpile within the factory, complicating the firefighting efforts.
Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been sparked by a short circuit, and estimates indicate that damages could amount to approximately hundreds of crores. The full extent of the destruction is still being assessed as firefighters continue their battle against the flames. Further details regarding this alarming incident are awaited.