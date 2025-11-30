Fire breaks out in cardiology dept of KGH

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out in the cardiology department of King George Hospital (KGH) all of a sudden in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The incident happened on the first floor of the hospital. Soon, patients at the wing were shifted to another ward under the supervision of KGH Superintendent I Vani along with other senior officials, who rushed to the department upon receiving the information.

According to police, a short circuit in an air-conditioner is said to be the reason for the fire accident at the ward.

Investigation is in the process.

In the meantime, Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav coordinated with the KGH Superintendent and took stock of the situation.

Fire extinguishers reached the incident spot and brought the situation under control. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.