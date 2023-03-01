Fire breaks out in Nallamala forest; spreads to 1 km

Atmakur (Nandyal): A portion of forest area in Nallamala forest range near Nagaluty and Bairluty villages caught fire and spread to a kilometre on Tuesday. The locals on noticing the fire immediately brought it to the notice of the forest department officials.





The officials immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. According to a source, some poachers have entered the forest to catch hares, rabbits and other animals. It is suspected that to drive the animals out from the hidden bushes and burrows they would have set fire. However, speaking to The Hans India, Atmakur Division Forest Officer (DFO) Alan said that it was just a rumour. No persons were traced in the forest zone. Stating the reasons behind the fire, the DFO said that it is a common phenomenon during summer season. They generally don's occur prior to the season. The fire mishap might have occurred due to dumping of a lighted cigarette or beedis.





Some of the villagers might have entered into the forest and have thrown a match stick after lighting cigar or they would have thrown a lighted cigar without putting off the fire. Under such circumstances, the fire breaks out in forest, he said. The DFO said they would conduct a probe into the issue.



