Fire broke out at a poly products company

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at Panchajanya Poly Products company at Auto Nagar D block in Gajuwaka on Monday night.

According to preliminary reports, the incident happened as the electrical wires got severed.

Tension prevailed in the area as locals saw thick smoke emanating from the company that manufactures thermocol sheets.

Based on the alerts received, firefighters reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The company representatives predict property damage worth around Rs.50 lakh.