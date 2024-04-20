Fire Service Week farewell program held at Anantapur

Anantapur: The Fire Service Week farewell program was held at the Anantapur Fire Station in the presence of District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy and Assistant DFO Lingamaiah. The program was graced by Government Hospital RMO Hemalatha and the management and staff of Little Flower School, who served as chief guests.



The event marked the conclusion of Fire Service Week, during which various activities were organized to raise awareness about fire safety and the role of firefighters in protecting the community. Speaking on the occasion, District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy emphasized the importance of fire prevention and preparedness. He urged citizens to take necessary precautions and report any fire hazards to the fire department promptly.

Assistant DFO Lingamaiah highlighted the challenges faced by firefighters and expressed gratitude for their dedication and selfless service. RMO Hemalatha lauded the fire department for its quick response and effective management of fire emergencies. She also emphasized the role of public cooperation in preventing fires. The management of Little Flower School expressed their appreciation for the fire department's efforts in educating students about fire safety and pledged to continue their partnership in promoting fire prevention awareness.







