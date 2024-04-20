  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Fire Service Week farewell program held at Anantapur

Fire Service Week farewell program held at Anantapur
x
Highlights

The Fire Service Week farewell program was held at the Anantapur Fire Station in the presence of District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy and Assistant DFO Lingamaiah.

Anantapur: The Fire Service Week farewell program was held at the Anantapur Fire Station in the presence of District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy and Assistant DFO Lingamaiah. The program was graced by Government Hospital RMO Hemalatha and the management and staff of Little Flower School, who served as chief guests.

The event marked the conclusion of Fire Service Week, during which various activities were organized to raise awareness about fire safety and the role of firefighters in protecting the community. Speaking on the occasion, District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy emphasized the importance of fire prevention and preparedness. He urged citizens to take necessary precautions and report any fire hazards to the fire department promptly.

Assistant DFO Lingamaiah highlighted the challenges faced by firefighters and expressed gratitude for their dedication and selfless service. RMO Hemalatha lauded the fire department for its quick response and effective management of fire emergencies. She also emphasized the role of public cooperation in preventing fires. The management of Little Flower School expressed their appreciation for the fire department's efforts in educating students about fire safety and pledged to continue their partnership in promoting fire prevention awareness.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X