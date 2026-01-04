First Air India flight validation takes off at Bhogapuram Airport

Vizianagaram: Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu expressed confidence that the Bhogapuram Airport is certain to boost the economic activity of the North Andhra region.

Terming the trial run of the first Air India flight that took wings at the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, named after the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, on Sunday as a historic moment in the aviation space, the Union Minister said that the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), which is developing the airport in an accelerated mode, would complete it by June end by all means .

Further, Ram Mohan Naidu stated that efforts are on to widen the roads enroute Bhogapuram Airport to facilitate a smooth access to the air travellers.

Accompanied by MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, district officials and aviation officials, the Union Minister flagged off the first Air India flight for the trial run. The air bus arrived from Delhi.