First citizen of India Draupadi Murmu offers prayers at tirumala temple

TIRUMALA, DECEMBER 5: The Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu along with her entourage offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.

‌ Following the temple tradition, the President initially offered prayers in Swamy Pushkarini and later had darshan of Sri Varahaswami Swamy temple.

Thereafter when the President reached Mahadwaram of Srivari temple, she was received by the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

The temple Archakas welcomed the first citizen of India with the traditional Istikaphal honours amidst chanting of Veda Mantras to the accompaniment of traditional mangala vadyam.

The President and her entourage went for Srivari Darshan and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara inside the sanctum sanctorum. The chief priest explained about the significance of the Mula Virat, the jewels adorned to the chief deity and Kshetra Mahatyam.

Later the President was offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The TTD Chairman and EO together presented Srivari Theertha Prasadams and Dry Flower Technology photo of Lord Venkateswara along with 2023 TTD Diaries and Calendars to the President.

It may be noted here that it was the maiden visit of Murmu after he became the President of India.

Union Minister Kishen Reddy, DyCMs of AP Narayana Swamy, Satyanarayana, AP Minister Smt Roja were present.

Both the Senior and Junior Pontiffs of Tirumala, and one of the chief priests of temple Venugopala Deekshitulu were also present.

Among others Principal Secretary AK Singhal, Additional DGP Ravishankar Iyer, DIG Ravi Prakash, Tirupati Collector Venkatramana Reddy, SP Tirupati Parameshwar Reddy, SP Chittoor Rishant Reddy, CVSO of TTD Narasimha Kishore were present.