First Coronavirus patient from Kurnool district to be discharged today

Kurnool: The first COVID-19 positive patient from Nossam village in Kurnool is likely to be discharged today. The patient named Praveen Prakash a resident of Rajasthan is a railway employee stationed at Nossam village in Sanjamala Mandal of a Kurnool district was admitted at KGH isolation ward on 23rd last month. After continuous treatment for 18 days, his samples have yielded negative reports on Thursday. The district administration is known to be making arrangements for his discharge today.

Speaking to The Hans India the patient Praveen Prakash expressed happiness of his early recovery and discharge. However, the officials are in dilemma as to where Prakash has to be sent as Nossam, the village where the patient is stationed has announced as red zone and travelling back to Rajasthan may not be possible due to lack of transportation facility. So, in this backdrop, Praveen Prakash is likely to be shifted to relief camps, stated sources.

As far as now, there are eleven cases recovered with the above case while the overall cases mounted to 365 on Friday along with six fatal cases.