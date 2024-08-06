First Develop rural areas, insists Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan in his maiden speech at the Collectors’ Conference emphasised the need to focus on development of rural areas along with urban centres. He said development should not be just urban centric if a state were to progress and develop.

He said though there were speculations that he would get Home portfolio, he opted for rural development and panchayat raj because he firmly believes that rural areas need to be developed on par with urban areas.

Pawan said that though he was not well versed with administration, he was learning the nitty-gritty of administration from Chief

Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who has vast experience as a successful administrator and CM.

He said he was of the firm opinion that rural areas can be developed utilising their local resources.

“Andhra Pradesh should become a role model for rural development in the country,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that in the last five years AP had attained the dubious distinction of how the bureaucracy should not be. Earlier it used to be a role model for the country. There used to be a competition among IAS officers to work in AP but now they are scared. He said officers need to ponder over this and regain their lost glory, he said. He said the government has immense faith in its officers and it is time for them to prove their mettle and put the state back on fast track development mode.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that NREGS was implemented in 13,326 villages and making efforts to strengthen the villages. He stressed the need for cooperation of district collectors in strengthening the villages. He said liquid waste management scheme will be implemented in the Pithapuram constituency as a pilot project. He said a target was set to provide 5.4 crore tap connections in village panchayats this year. He said the government was determined to improve roads at a length of 4,729 km in rural areas. The deputy chief minister stressed on the need for increase of forest cover in Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari districts. He said collectors should take initiative to protect the environment and forests by acting tough on smugglers.