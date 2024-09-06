First emergency alert issued at Dowleswaram amid Godavari in spate

The Godavari River is overflowing following relentless heavy rains, prompting emergency measures in the Kovvuru Goshpada Kshetra, where Snana Ghats have been submerged due to the flood surge. Officials at Dowleshwaram have issued the first emergency alert as water levels continue to rise.

Currently, the inflow and outflow at Dowleshwaram stands at a staggering 10.52 lakh cusecs. In light of the critical situation, the Disaster Management Agency has issued alerts to authorities in six districts affected by the flood. Managing Director of the Disaster Management Agency, Ronanki Kurmanad, has urged residents living in the Godavari basin to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

In Bhadrachalam, water levels have soared to 43.3 feet, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of residents in the region.

In addition, the ongoing weather patterns are being influenced by a low-pressure system forming in the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, along the coasts of North Andhra and South Odisha. The Meteorological Department has reported that this system is expected to move northward over the next two to three days, likely strengthening into a cyclone as it enters the adjacent northwestern Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal.

Due to the effects of this low-pressure system, heavy rainfall has already been reported in various areas of North Coast, South Coast, and Rayalaseema yesterday.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take further action as needed to ensure the safety of residents in the affected regions.